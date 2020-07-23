San Mateo County being placed on the state COVID-19 watchlist “could come at any time” said officials who remain determined to keep case counts down and businesses open.
“It could be tomorrow, it could be the next day, it could be a week from now, it could be a month from now. We have just no idea and it’s really based on the metrics that they set up and the numbers that correlate to that,” said County Manager Mike Callagy. “Dr. Morrow does believe that we’re in a pretty good position here that doesn’t warrant the type of measure of closing more businesses down.”
Although the county reported its highest single-day positive test number at 130 on Monday according to the county dashboard, Callagy said no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in two weeks. Similarly, no new deaths have been reported out of long term care facilities in three weeks.
“The good news, if there is any good news, is that our deaths are holding steady. ... I attribute some of that good news to all the work County Health has done in the congregate care setting in making sure that people are well trained. ... Let’s hope that holds true throughout the week,” said Callagy.
Currently, 4,776 residents have tested positive for the highly-infectious respiratory disease, while 114 residents have died. The Latino and Hispanic community continues to be of high risk for contracting the virus, a demographic officials say commonly works on the front line and may also live in close proximity to others limiting the potential to social distance.
Younger age groups also continue to test positive for the coronavirus at higher rates. The 20 to 29 age group and 30 to 39 age group account for nearly 1,900 of the total cases, though most deaths have remained within those 80 years old and beyond. A total of 77 COVID-19 patients are receiving care within local hospitals, 15 of which are from outside the county. As of Tuesday, 21 of the 77 patients were receiving care in the ICU.
“We’re going to have to keep emphasizing ... that the social distancing, wearing a mask, staying in social bubbles is very, very important,” said Callagy who also said county efforts to temporarily house those experiencing homelessness has helped keep San Mateo County off the watch list.
Nearly 94,000 residents have been tested for the disease with a positivity rate of 5.1%. That percentage may begin to increase as the county follows state testing guidelines and implements a restriction of 500 tests performed a day. County officials said the reduction in testing is to allow for quicker processing of a test backlog.
Officials also announced an additional 45 contact tracers have been brought on from various county departments, bringing in total to 75 tracers. By August, another 60 individuals will be brought on to perform tracing.
“[Contact tracing] is a key factor. ...We brought on that large group and are in the process of training them now. It’ll be a little while before they’re at full capacity but they will get there,” said Callagy.
Testing sites for the week will be located in Daly City and East Palo Alto. Hours for testing will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to limited availability of tests. All tests are free to the public and no restrictions are placed on who may receive a test, though a reservation is required. County officials also encourage residents to seek testing through their private care provider.
Private physicians are required to report test results of county residents to County Health. Daily test data displayed on the county COVID-19 dashboard reflect all data collected by both private physicians and at county test sites.
Visit projectbaseline.com or call 211 to register for testing.
