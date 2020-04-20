The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a kayaker from the ocean off the coast of Pacifica on Friday using a helicopter to lower a rescue swimmer, the Coast Guard said Saturday.
San Mateo County personnel contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 3:50 p.m. reporting a person in the water in distress approximately 100 yards offshore, the Coast Guard said. A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was dispatched to the scene, where a kayaker overturned in the water and was out of the kayak.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the kayaker and hoisted him into the helicopter. The kayaker was taken to Air Station San Francisco to awaiting EMS paramedics for treatment of suspected hypothermia.
