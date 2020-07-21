San Mateo County’s top judge Monday ordered the suspension of jury trials in the county until Aug. 17 in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and potential exposure of a jury to the disease.
San Mateo County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jonathan Karesh said in an email a person present in a courtroom where a jury trial was held last week tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the jurors were notified and excused from further jury service on the case, he said.
“We believe that the risk to the jury was quite low because everyone in the courtroom was wearing masks and were doing social distancing as much as possible,” Karesh said. “However, our primary goal here is to keep the citizens of San Mateo County who are called for jury duty safe and protected as much as possible.”
Karesh added that if circumstances change, he’ll consider changing or rescinding the order.
The order comes after jury trials in San Mateo County resumed between June 15 and July 20 after being shut down for roughly three months starting mid-March due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.