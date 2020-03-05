A June 22 jury trial is set for a San Bruno resident who prosecutors say pointed a firearm at two loss prevention officers and a bystander after stealing clothing at the Macy’s in the Hillsdale Shopping Center.
Anthony Arthur Rodriguez, 41, fled with the merchandise Dec. 19, 2018, and got into a black Chevrolet Camaro convertible occupied by his 7-year-old son and parked in the red zone just outside the outside the south doors of Macy’s, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez was ultimately located and arrested by the San Bruno Police Department after a traffic stop, prosecutors said.
Live ammunition and spent casings were located in the vehicle, prosecutors said. A later search of a South San Francisco garage revealed the stolen clothing taken during the robbery and the suspected firearm, which was determined to be stolen, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez shoplifted at JC Penney in San Bruno on June 20, 2019, and used his car door to strike an officer who stopped the vehicle, prosecutors said. The defendant drove off, starting a 6-mile chase, according to prosecutors.
