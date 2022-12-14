The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors appointed Jorge Argueta of Daly City as the county’s poet laureate, citing his ability to use poetry to create bridges among diverse communities.
Argueta’s work reflects his heritage as a native of El Salvador with a number of bilingual books and poems. He teaches creative writing at elementary schools, high schools and colleges and works with young people in homeless shelters, hospitals and other challenging environments.
Argueta’s works include children’s books such as the bilingual “The Fiesta of the Tortillas/La Fiesta De Las Tortillas” and “A Movie in My Pillow/Una Pelicula en mi Almohada,” about a child with two homelands.
As poet laureate, Argueta will propose and lead a community project, present at selected County-sponsored events, and, every quarter, open a Board of Supervisors meeting during the two-year term.
Argueta is the county’s first poet laureate of Hispanic descent. Appointed unanimously, he was recommended for the honorary post by an advisory committee.
The Board of Supervisors, in 2013, established the honorary post of San Mateo County Poet Laureate to promote awareness and heighten appreciation of poetry and the spoken word.
Argueta is the fourth poet laureate, following Aileen Cassinetto, Lisa Rosenberg and Caroline Goodwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.