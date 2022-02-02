Don Horsley, who represents District 3 on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, announced he is endorsing San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan for his seat on the board.
Horsley will be termed out of his seat this year and there are four announced candidates for the position. They are Parmer-Lohan; Steven Booker, business representative and political director for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 617; Virginia Chang Kiraly, a member of both the San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors; and Ray Mueller, Menlo Park councilmember.
In his endorsement, Horsley said he could not think of a more qualified leader for District 3, which includes San Carlos, Menlo Park and the coast.
“Laura offers fresh ideas and a bold vision for addressing the challenges facing our county and district, including wildfire prevention, drought, and sea level rise,” he said in a press release.
