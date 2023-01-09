Now that the holiday season is over, Recology wants customers to join its mantra in the quest for zero waste by recycling boxes and using its curbside Christmas tree pickup service.
The service, which is running until Feb. 1, is limited to trees under 6 feet tall. For trees taller, the garbage company asks customers to cut the tree in half. Additionally, remove lights, tree stands, tinsel, plastic bags and decorations before placing the tree curbside. For those who have a flocked tree, meaning trees dressed in fake snow, customers need to schedule a bulky item collection or abandoned waste service. However, the bulky item collection service is suspended until Feb. 1, while the tree pickup service is running.
Evan Boyd, general manager and assistant regional manager for Recology, said the company’s goal is zero waste and it aims to educate its customers to help obtain it.
“We are going to make every effort to do that and part of that effort starts at the curb with the residents in the county and putting the appropriate materials in the appropriate place and where we are at today most folks generate 80% plus of it that can be recycled,” Boyd said.
After the trees are collected, they are delivered to the Shoreway Environmental Center in San Carlos where composted through a process that Boyd said takes about two months. After, it is sold for agricultural purposes or added to the compost giveaway station, which is a free service, at its San Carlos facility.
Additionally, many local farmers use Recology’s generated compost to grow cover crops such as mustard, alfalfa, rye, clovers, buckwheat, cowpeas, radish and vetch. Cover crops protect topsoil from erosion and help feed the microorganisms that add life to the soil, according to Recology.
The holiday season also burdens many with lots of paper and cardboard waste that could be recycled. In 2015, of the 262 tons of waste generated, paper and paperboard accounted for nearly 26% of it, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
To be a better recycler, Recology suggests flattening cardboard boxes before discarding them and recycling all discarded paper. It keeps it out of landfills and it saves trees. Recycling also plays an important role in supporting the supply chain. Manufacturers need high-quality bales of recycled paper, and recycled cardboard to make new products such as cereal, pasta, and cardboard boxes, according to Recology.
