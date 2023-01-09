Now that the holiday season is over, Recology wants customers to join its mantra in the quest for zero waste by recycling boxes and using its curbside Christmas tree pickup service.

The service, which is running until Feb. 1, is limited to trees under 6 feet tall. For trees taller, the garbage company asks customers to cut the tree in half. Additionally, remove lights, tree stands, tinsel, plastic bags and decorations before placing the tree curbside. For those who have a flocked tree, meaning trees dressed in fake snow, customers need to schedule a bulky item collection or abandoned waste service. However, the bulky item collection service is suspended until Feb. 1, while the tree pickup service is running.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

