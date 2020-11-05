San Mateo County’s efforts to house the unsheltered have been boosted by a state grant of more than $33 million, announced Oct. 29, to be used to purchase and convert existing hotels into permanent and transitional housing.
“We are grateful to the governor and our local legislative delegation in Sacramento who lobbied successfully for the county to receive these additional funds to help our unsheltered residents,” said Board of Supervisors President Warren Slocum in a press release.
Project Homekey, evolving from the state’s COVID-driven temporary housing program Project Roomkey, aims to provide more stable housing for both those experiencing homelessness and senior citizens. With the supportive funds, the county intends to purchase two existing hotels, bringing in 170 units, which have been inspected and approved as environmentally safe and inhabitable.
During a special meeting 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, the Board of Supervisors will be asked to authorize the submission of applications for the funds and the purchase of one of the two hotels, The TownePlace Suites Hotel, for nearly $29.3 million. The Redwood Shores-based hotel has 95 rooms that will be converted into senior housing and offered at 30% below median family income for the area.
“Here we have a turnkey operation that will serve our seniors in this community and we are the fastest aging populations in the state so this will come in very handy,” said County Manager Mike Callagy during a Wednesday press briefing, noting development of a similar unit would typically take three to five years.
The Pacific Inn, with 75 rooms, would be used as shelter for homeless ho will also have access to wraparound on- and off-site services. The state is providing $15 million for the purchase of Pacific Inn in Redwood City, and more than $18 million for the purchase of the TownePlace Suites Hotel.
Noting the large grant will not cover the full cost of purchasing two hotels, Callagy said the funds would be pulled from other sources. On Thursday, Supervisors will be asked to allocate up to $11.6 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to meet the county’s contribution.
Consistently, a total of more than 180 unsheltered residents have received housing assistance through the county, an effort which has cost nearly a million dollars a month, said Callagy, calling it “money well spent.” Officials have turned to various local motels to use as shelter, including at the county’s Bayfront Station, a noncongregant shelter program that provides up to 83 rooms.
“Many of these seniors are vulnerable and would be highly susceptible to COVID-19 if in a congregate setting and that is why the strategy of trying buying hotels is so important,” said Callagy. “As the Roomkey program winds down we would not be able to sustain that on an ongoing basis. It’s actually less expensive for us to purchase these hotels and permanently have those locations for folks.”
The $600 million state-funded program, coordinated locally by the county’s Human Service Agency and the nonprofit Samaritan House, is expected to be phased out by the end of the year. With COVID-19 straining the economy, many believe the Bay Area housing crisis will be exacerbated. Callagy said the county will continue to search for additional hotels and units to purchase and convert into below-market rate or transitional housing.
“Ending homelessness was already a top priority for the board when COVID-19 hit and the pandemic only magnified the need to provide permanent housing and shelter opportunities for those who will accept our help,” said Slocum.
