High winds in the Bay Area caused power outages for over 42,000 PG&E customers on Tuesday, according to the agency.
As of 11 a.m., 42,882 Bay Area customers were experiencing wind-related outages. The South Bay is the most impacted, with 24,647 customers affected.
Affected customers in other areas include: 8,268 in the East Bay, 7,439 in the Peninsula, 2,218 in the North Bay and 310 in San Francisco.
The outages in the Bay Area are due to high winds, not public safety power shutoffs (PSPS).
The Bay Area is under a high wind advisory from the National Weather Service, with winds reaching more than 90 mph in some locations in the last 12 hours.
PG&E advises that people avoid touching or trying to move power lines, keep a backup phone, secure outdoor furniture and use generators safely. Generators should be installed by a licensed electrician and placed in a well-ventilated area.
People can report downed power lines by calling 911 then PG&E at 1 (800)743-5000.
A PG&E outage map is available at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/.
