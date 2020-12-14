The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for coastal areas of Northern California through 7 p.m. Monday.
A large northwest swell along the coast will generate large breaking waves of 16 to 25 feet, the agency said, warning of rip currents and sneaker waves.
“This will also occur as King Tides return,” the service said. “These events will overlap to create hazardous conditions in the surf zone/beach areas along with minor coastal flooding.”
