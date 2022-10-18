Colma Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons.
Colvin’s current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021.
“Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City Council and community, and it is with a heavy heart that I step down from my position,” Colvin said.
Colvin first joined the City Council in 2008 when she was appointed to serve the remaining seven months of former councilmember and mayor Larry Formalejo’s term.
Formalejo vacated his seat in March 2008 amid an ethics scandal, also citing health reasons.
Colvin was elected to the City Council position that November.
City officials said Colvin has been a resident of Colma for over 50 years.
“We support Diana’s decision and are thankful for her many years of service and dedication to the Town,” Mayor Helen Fisicaro said. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve alongside her and we just want her to focus on her health and recovery.”
There will be a future City Council meeting to determine how best to fill the seat vacated by Colvin for the remaining two years.
Another member of the council, Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez, retired in July and died Aug. 2 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her husband Ken Gonzalez was appointed last month to fill the vacant seat.
