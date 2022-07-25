Half Moon Bay’s City Council reiterated its support for structural changes to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, passing a resolution calling for more county civilian oversight over its law enforcement provider suggested by the organization Fixin’ San Mateo County.
The council used its July 19 meeting to pass a resolution supporting grassroots organization Fixin’ San Mateo County’s efforts to urge the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to increase oversight through a strong ordinance. Fixin’ San Mateo County is a local organization working for more civilian power and oversight in law enforcement to restore trust and confidence, with about 50 active volunteers. The group has created a draft ordinance outlining the creation of a civilian oversight board and inspector general, both with subpoena power, over the county’s law enforcement agency.
“When I learned about Fixin’ San Mateo County, it’s something that I endorsed right away,” said Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez. “It’s something that has been needed.”
Fixin’ San Mateo County’s ordinance calls for a civilian oversight board to review and recommend training, policies and practices, more community outreach, and investigate complaints of non-criminal misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office and in-custody deaths. The ordinance proposes an 11-member board appointed by the Board of Supervisors. The composition would be diverse and would include formerly incarcerated people, people affected by law enforcement violence, or loved ones of affected members. Representatives of the organization spoke at the July 19 meeting to argue the ordinance and general support from the council would protect civil rights and ensure needed changes to the Sheriff’s Office.
The council has been pushing for change to law enforcement on the coast for the last few years over concerns about Sheriff’s Office policies in light of several civilian deaths on the coast and has expressed interest in pursuing substantial policing reforms. Jimenez and Councilmember Harvey Rarback have been vocal about police reform to prevent deaths like the office-involved shooting of Sandra Harmon, who was killed by sheriff’s deputies in 2020 at 845 Main St. after firing at one of the deputies with a shotgun. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting was justified. The council has formed a Public Safety Subcommittee to discuss future reforms. In 2021, it debated whether it should continue its Sheriff’s Office contract for services or at least have meaningful reforms. In September, it ultimately renewed its contract to June 30, 2024.
“I strongly support this initiative to create this oversight of the Sheriff’s Department,” Jimenez said. “There are so many things that happen in our community that go untold. Being an active member of my community and an organizer, I know stories from all over the county.”
Councilmember Robert Brownstone thought an oversight committee would give deputies the courage to report wrongdoing and result in long-term changes for the department.
“I think it’s critical that we have that kind of oversight with subpoena power,” Brownstone said.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock wanted more input from incoming Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus and did not fully support ordinance language about who would be on the board. She was concerned about how fair and independent the board could be if its composition was only those with negative interactions with law enforcement, like family members of loved ones affected.
“That introduces the prospect of retaliation. I have concerns about that,” Ruddock said.
However, Brownstone noted the ordinance is a draft and would not look exactly the same if passed, with the Board of Supervisors having final authority.
