Government Watch

State government
• State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, has introduced legislation to help prevent excavators from striking underground natural gas pipelines, telecommunications cabling, electrical lines, water mains and other underground infrastructure.
Construction is just one type of work that is done alongside underground infrastructure, posing safety risks. Others include roadwork, farming, utility-related installations, maintenance and repairs, landscaping and homeowner projects. Existing law already requires excavators to outline the area where their work is to be done and call 811 before digging occurs. SB 865 adds further requirements for collaboration and communication between excavators, the 811 regional notification centers, and the operators of the infrastructure that lies underground, according to Hill’s office.
