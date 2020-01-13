Government Watch

Transportation
• The San Mateo County Transportation Authority named Burlingame Mayor Emily Beach as the new chair of the board.
Director Beach, who represents cities at large, was elected by her colleagues to this position after serving as vice chair last year. San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina, who represents the Northern Judicial Cities, was elected as vice chair.
The TA Board is the governing body of the TA, which administers funding for transportation and infrastructure projects throughout the county. The seven-member board is composed of one member from the northern, central and southern judicial cities and one member from cities at-large, with those members being selected by the San Mateo County City Selection Committee. The board also has two members of the Board of Supervisors, and one member from the SamTrans board.
