• U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, invites high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in or attend school in California’s 18th Congressional District to apply to serve on the district’s Student Advisory Board, now in its 29th year.
Students study a policy area of their choice and make recommendations to Congresswoman Eshoo, who in turn, has introduced many of the board’s policy recommendations in the House of Representatives.
Applications are open through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Send to eshoo.sab@mail.house.gov or by mail to Eshoo’s Palo Alto District Office at 698 Emerson St., Palo Alto, CA 94301. Email or call her District Office at (650) 323-2984 for more information.
Go to eshoo.house.gov/sites/eshoo.house.gov/files/SAB%20Application%202021-2022%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf to find the 2021-2022 Student Advisory Board Application.
• The city of San Mateo is holding a workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on its effort to create new City Council districts. This will be the city’s first district elections map and officials are seeking resident input. The meeting will take place at the Main Library Oak Room, 55 W. Third Ave. A Spanish language workshop will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Congregational Church, 225 Tilton Ave. Another workshop the same day is 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas.
Go to cityofsanmateo.org/districtelections to learn more about the Represent San Mateo initiative and the city’s transition to district elections.
