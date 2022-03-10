State government
• A bill authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, to grant the San Mateo County Community College District more flexibility to help students in need cover college costs — including the authority to make their tuition free — cleared its first legislative hurdle. The Senate Education Committee passed Senate Bill 893 with a bipartisan 6-0 vote, which sends the legislation to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
The bill provides the community college district the authority to charge students less than $46 per unit required by the state, effectively enabling the district to lower as well as entirely waive enrollment fees for students experiencing financial hardship. The bill also allows the district to use its local revenue in the form of “unrestricted funds” to cover enrollment fees, in addition to helping students with other costs related to attending the district’s community colleges, including food, transportation, housing, books, school supplies, student counseling and technology needs, according to Becker’s office.
SB 893 is co-authored by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; and Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto.
