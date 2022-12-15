City Government
• The South San Francisco City Council voted Buenaflor “Flor” Nicolas as mayor and Mark Nagales as vice mayor at the Dec. 13 City Council reorganization event.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
City Government
• The South San Francisco City Council voted Buenaflor “Flor” Nicolas as mayor and Mark Nagales as vice mayor at the Dec. 13 City Council reorganization event.
Nicolas and Nagales were elected to the City Council in November 2018. Nagales was in line to become vice mayor for 2022-23 based on the November 2020 City Council election, where he was elected to the District 2 City Council position. The rotation of the vice mayor position for 2022-23 and 2023-24 is based on the 2020 City Council election results. Nagales and Councilmember James Coleman were both elected in the 2020 election. Nagales received more votes. Under the council policy, the rotation order was set with Nagales serving as vice mayor in 2022-23 and mayor in 2023-24, even though he served as mayor in 2021-22. Coleman will serve as vice mayor in 2023-24 and mayor in 2024-2025 if he’s reelected in 2024. Councilmembers Mark Addiego and Eddie Flores were also reelected.
• In its first meeting after election results were certified, the city of Belmont welcomed its first elected at-large Mayor Julia Mates, and its two newest councilmembers Gina Latimerlo and Robin Pang-Maganaris.
Mates will serve a two-year term, also a first for Belmont. Latimerlo is a music teacher in District 1 and Councilmember Robin Pang-Maganaris is a retired educator in District 3. Both will serve a four-year term.
At the meeting, the council selected Davina Hurt as vice mayor until December 2023. The council thanked former Vice Mayor Tom McCune for his leadership in 2022; his term will end in 2024. Belmont also recognized departing Councilmember Charles Stone, and the city’s longest serving Councilmember Warren Lieberman for their dedication to Belmont.
• The Foster City Council reorganized with Jon Froomin as mayor, Patrick Sullivan as vice mayor and councilmember Sam Hindi remaining. Newly elected councilmembers Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel took the seats of the departing Richa Awasthi and Sanjay Gehani.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.