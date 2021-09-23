State government
• Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, that will make California the first state to directly target greenhouse gas emissions from cement. Senate Bill 596 also is the first bill in any California sector to focus on achieving net-zero emissions.
In California, greenhouse gas emissions from the production and use of concrete — with cement being the “glue” that holds concrete together — contribute about 8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, equivalent to about 1.7 million cars. The material is the second largest industrial source of GHG emissions in the state, behind only oil refineries. In response, SB 596 requires that a comprehensive strategy be created to achieve net-zero emission cement by 2045, according to Becker’s office.
• Newsom signed legislation authored by Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, to jump-start the West Coast offshore wind industry. Assembly Bill 525 will direct state agencies to set statewide goals for offshore wind production and develop a strategic plan for California to achieve large-scale renewable wind energy by 2045.
AB 525 will direct the California Energy Commission to create a strategic plan to put offshore wind in place along the California coast. The law will require the CEC to set 2030 and 2045 gigawatt targets for offshore wind production. The strategic plan will map out near-term infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate offshore wind facilities. To harness the greatest wind capacity, offshore wind turbines along the California coast will be placed 20-30 miles offshore in federal waters. The turbines will not be visible from the coast. Due to the deep waters on the West Coast, turbines will be floating structures, which have the added benefit of being far less disruptive to the sea floor. Additionally, AB 525 will protect natural habitats and marine life in the offshore wind planning and construction processes, according to Chiu’s office.
AB 525 will take effect Jan. 1.
