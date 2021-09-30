State government
• Assembly-member Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, is planning two community events. The Virtual Community Coffee with special guests San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy and Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera is 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6. Brief community and legislative updates will be provided. Residents are encouraged to submit questions and comments in advance on Berman’s website. They also need to RSVP in advance for the Zoom link. They can do both at this link: https://a24.asmdc.org/event/20211006-south-coastside-community-coffee.
The Virtual Youth Town Hall is 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. This is an opportunity for teens and young adults to speak directly with Berman about issues they care about. They’re encouraged to submit questions and comments in advance online and they’ll also need to RSVP for the Zoom link. Additionally, his staff has posted a Youth Priorities Survey online and are encouraging teens and young adults to take a moment to complete it. They can do all of that here: https://a24.asmdc.org/event/20211020-2021-youth-town-hall.
