Gas prices have gradually increased over the past month and one expert is attributing the price hike to slow production at the oil refineries.
Last summer, prices at the pump soared peaking at $6.43 per gallon of regular unleaded gas in June, which is due to a multitude of factors, said John Treanor, a spokesman for AAA Northern California, which tracks gas prices as a consumer service.
“Last year was a set of wild historical circumstances that we had not seen before,” Trainor said.
This year, gas prices are on the rise again but it’s a supply issue, Trainor said.
Saudi Arabia is extending a cut in production of 1 million barrels of oil a day through September to boost what it called flagging energy prices, which ultimately could affect the U.S. gas prices, according to the Associated Press.
As of Monday, Aug.7, the state average was $5.07 per gallon, according to AAA. In comparison, last week gas prices were $4.99 per gallon and Trainor said a month ago it was $4.84.
“What we are seeing is a slowing in the refining of oil, high temperatures slow production, when you slow production you limit the supply of fuel, and fuel prices go up,” Trainor said.
Last year’s surge prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to try to hold the oil companies accountable for price gouging. He appointed Tai Milder, the deputy attorney general in the antitrust law section of California from 2019 to 2021, earlier this month to the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, to investigate price gouging, according to a press release.
The oil watchdog division will monitor the industry daily and will identify irregular or illegal activities and report it to the attorney general, according to the release.
The cost of a barrel of crude oil is $82.62, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And it forecasts that number to jump to $86.48 per barrel in 2024. In comparison, last year’s prices at its peak were $100.94 per barrel.
The high costs of crude oil trickles down to the consumer, Trainor said.
“When crude oil goes up, gas goes up,” Trainor said.
Fabiola Baraja, who was filling gas in her vehicle at the Chevron on Veterans Avenue in Redwood City Friday, Aug. 4, said a gallon of gas is about the same as a gallon of milk.
Baraja said she’s considering buying a scooter to drive to work because it’s cheaper on gas. However, she said one option she refuses to use is public transit because it isn’t safe.
She and other consumers might soon see some relief, however. Gas prices should decline in the next few months because the winter blend, which will arrive in late October, is a cheaper fuel, Trainor said.
Generally, Baraja buys gas at Costco. If she did, she could have saved around $20, she said, but on Monday she needed to get gas in a pinch, a luxury she might not be able to afford if gas prices continue to rise.
People who want to find the cheapest gas prices in their area can download the AAA app and search for gas prices, Trainor said.
