Hundreds gathered at the College of San Mateo, Monday, Aug. 7, to honor San Mateo Consolidated Firefighter Michael Joseph Ramsey, who died of prostate cancer July 21.
The walkway leading up to the school’s theater, where the memorial service was held, was lined with firefighters saluting passersby as they walked into the doorways of the entrance. During the service, tears, hugs and smiles were shared as colleagues and family members told stories about Ramsey. Fire Capt. Greg Campbell said that Ramsey was a hero for rescuing a car accident victim trapped upside down from a burning vehicle, to which he was awarded an honor.
“He was also recognized for a CPR save of a 42-year-old female who had a heart attack,” Campbell said. “Now, those are just a couple of the thousands of calls that Mike responded to and there are so many more people who he had helped throughout his career.”
There wasn’t an empty seat in sight inside the theater where the memorial service took place. The stage was decorated with multiple flower wreaths, bagpipers, Ramsey’s jacket enclosed in a wooden case, his turnouts, boots and helmet near a picture of him with his family and a bell.
Fire Chief Kent Thrasher said Ramsey, who worked in the service for 33 years, was the epitome of a professional firefighter as he shared stories of the type of firefighter he was. However, there were even more stories about him as a person and family man.
Campbell said Ramsey often would come back to work, after time off, telling stories about his family, trips and the work he did around his home, which made the theater break out in laughter because it appeared Ramsey was known to be a storyteller.
“I would do anything to hear another one of his stories again, and I wouldn’t care how long it lasted,” Campbell said.
Ramsey was born April 6, 1969, in Michigan with his older brother Phillip Ramsey, who spoke at the ceremony. He said the two had very different personalities and athletic ability. He said his brother was ambitious and seemed to be able to work on anything.
“I admired him for that, his can-do spirit,” Phillip Ramsey said.
During the ceremony, Ramsey’s friends and family members spoke about his love for surfing, his motorcycle and his dedication to his family.
Deputy Fire Chief Matt Turturici said Ramsey was inspired by how he battled cancer and never gave up. His daughter Alyssa Ramsey said her father had an infectious smile and loved to make people laugh.
“On Fourth of July, me and my friends wanted to see fireworks and he got out of his bed without being asked and set off some fireworks for us so we could see some. It was little things like that and so much more of the kind of person my father was,” Alyssa Ramsey said.
Firefighter Patrick Murphy said Ramsey would have appreciated all the support that poured out from the community during the service.
Firefighter Randy Shipley, who was a roommate at the firehouse with Ramsey for 10 years, said he was great and made the stressful work more fun. They would often play pickleball during their downtime. He said Ramsey was the best and his confidence and fun attitude are the memories he will keep closest to him.
“He was a fireman’s fireman,” Shipley said. “When we would play pickleball we would all talk a lot of trash, and it was our way to work out together and that was Mike’s thing and he would always score a point and say, ‘Got him.”
