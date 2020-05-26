Foster City officials are finalizing a plan for safely bringing employees back to work at City Hall.
A task force has been created to devise the plan that will be presented to the City Council at an upcoming meeting.
Interim City Manager Dante Hall said at a recent meeting that the task force is determining cleaning protocol moving forward, limits on gatherings in common areas and the potential need for “sneeze shields” as well as height requirements for cubicles. It’s also considering whether to rely on what was described as a virtual receptionist at the front desk of City Hall.
Councilman Jon Froomin proposed the latter idea come in the form of an electronic billboard.
“The thought I had is an electronic board, something interactive where they can come and sign in so people know they’re waiting,” he said.
Some employees who were working from home have begun returning to City Hall, but not all will return at once, Hall said, adding that services will not be affected during the transition. And when employees do return, they will be checked daily for symptoms and their temperatures will be taken upon entry into the building.
While some employees are returning to City Hall, there is no scheduled date for when the building or the council chambers will be open to the public. And the chambers won’t reopen anytime soon, Hall said.
“The thing that’s driving that is how long will we have these relaxed requirements for the Brown Act,” Hall said, referring to California’s open meeting law that, among other mandates, guarantees the public’s right to attend and participate in public meetings to ensure transparency. Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily eased some of the law’s provisions to allow remote meetings to take place.
“And then it’s a [comfort] that the council and public has coming to meetings,” Hall added. “It’s something we’d like to discuss with council and come to a mutual agreement.”
Hall also noted that remote council meetings have been going well and that many city services have been effectively delivered from home.
“There’s not much we haven’t been able to do remotely,” he said.
Councilman Sam Hindi feels the video council meeting format has enhanced public participation in local government.
“It looks like it might be even easier now with Zoom meetings for the public to be engaged,” he said. “The public doesn’t have to rush now to City Hall or to the Planning Commission meeting and can do it at their convenience while at work or driving.”
That said, Community Development Director Marlene Subhashini expressed concerns that remote public engagement may be insufficient when future development projects are being discussed.
She also said the new remote format for delivering services has at times been challenging for building inspections specifically, though her team has identified a new software that she said would streamline the process for those who’ve had difficulty with it.
In other business, the city last week reopened the beach parks and boat docks as well as beaches for uses including kayaking, paddleboard and jogging. Park parking lots are also open as are the walking tracks at Catamaran and Port Royal, but any facility or activity that encourages gathering, including skate parks, pickle ball and basketball, will remain closed.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.