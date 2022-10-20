A Foster City man who pleaded no contest to allegedly abusing two dogs has been given six months in jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Jacob Daniel Anderson, 24, of Foster City, was arrested after he brought his 6-week-old husky mix named Mando into SAGE Veterinary Center in Redwood City with respiratory problems and injuries consistent with head trauma and strangulation in January 2021, the DA’s Office said.
