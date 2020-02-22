The case involving a San Francisco resident, who prosecutors say kicked in the front apartment door at Sand Cove Apartments in Foster City, ransacked the site and was found eating a brownie at the top of a stairwell, returns to court April 1.
Napa State Hospital said bed space should be available by the end of March for Bret Allen McDonald, 30, according to prosecutors.
A status conference Friday was to determine when space would be available.
McDonald on Sept. 3, 2019, had taken a 12-inch kitchen knife taken from the apartment and placed it in his waistband, prosecutors said.
The apartment resident, returning home with his 14-year-old daughter, fled upon seeing McDonald and called 911, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Edward Pomeroy said the case involves the same lack of available space at Napa State Hospital that others confront.
“It’s frustrating for the courts, it’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for the client,” Pomeroy said.
