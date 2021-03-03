A former PTA treasurer for John Muir Elementary School in San Bruno pleaded no contest Tuesday to felony embezzlement of around $83,000 in PTA funds, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Lani Martha Darcy, 42, of San Bruno, allegedly embezzled PTA Funds by writing PTA checks to her own travel agency and then depositing the checks into her personal bank account from 2017 to 2019. As part of her agreement, she will have a six-month cap on county jail time and a requirement of full restitution of the money to victims, the DA’s Office said. There is a May 6 sentencing date.
Darcy allegedly repeatedly avoided handing over any records to the PTA staff or board. In August 2019, a new treasurer took over and needed to be added as a signatory. Darcy avoided meeting with the new treasurer, and the PTA eventually looked at the records and discovered the embezzlement. An investigation revealed the defendant was having financial difficulties.
Her legal representative, Mitri Hanania, believes both the court and District Attorney’s Office made a very fair offer to Darcy that sends a strong message not condoning the behavior while allowing her to get back on her feet and pay restitution. He said she was a first-time offender who is now working to pay back the victims and move forward with her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.