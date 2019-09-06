A 45-year-old former San Mateo County correctional officer is facing two years, eight months in state prison after he pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy and contraband in jail Thursday for allowing an inmate to have two cellphones and drugs while he was in custody in 2013, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Accused of conspiring with an inmate and his family members to smuggle contraband into the Maguire Correctional Facility, George Ismael took a plea deal Thursday and is next expected to appear in court Jan. 8 for sentencing, according to prosecutors.
Ismael is said to have communicated with former inmate Dionicio Lopez’s sister Amanda Lopez, 29, and his girlfriend Roxanne Ingebretsen, 33, outside of the jail and delivered two cellphones and Oxycontin to Dionicio Lopez over the course of several months in 2013, according to prosecutors previously.
Dionicio Lopez’s mother, Leticia Lopez, 60, allegedly bought a cellphone and handed it off to Ingebretsen, who gave it to Ismael. Dionicio Lopez is suspected of selling a cellphone to another inmate, only to be replaced by a second cellphone that Ismael allegedly brought into the jail, according to prosecutors previously.
In March of 2018, Ingebretsen pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy and was sentenced on three years supervised probation on condition she serve 30 days in county jail. Ismael was slated to stand trial with Amanda Lopez and Leticia Lopez, who will next appear in court Sept. 19 for jury trial assignment, according to prosecutors.
Having posted $100,000 bail bonds, Ismael, Amanda Lopez and Leticia Lopez are out of custody.
For District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, the case is a reminder that law enforcement officers who commit crimes are not protected in the criminal justice system.
“Law enforcement officers don’t get protection,” he said. “If they violate the law, they are held accountable.”
Ismael’s defense attorney Nabiel Ahmed declined to comment on his client’s case.
