The Belmont City Council reiterated its desire for more stringent electric reach code requirements for new construction to reduce greenhouse gas, despite hesitancy from some councilmembers on how fast to move.
“Communities who can make a change and a difference when it comes to new buildings, not existing buildings but new buildings, should do so. That’s why we need to move this forward now, not later,” Councilmember Davina Hurt said.
Reach codes are additional local enhancements to state codes that address the use of natural gas, building electrification and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Belmont has prioritized updating its reach codes to meet its 2035 greenhouse gas reduction targets in its Climate Action Plan. City staff recommended requiring new multifamily and commercial buildings be all-electric with exceptions, although the exceptions would accommodate electric appliance infrastructure in the future. The council also favored increasing electric vehicle infrastructure in parking lots, office areas and housing areas to meet future demand. It favored a more powerful charging station of at least 240 volts, typical for larger appliance loads in homes. An initial reach code model was developed by Peninsula Clean Energy, a joint powers authority serving San Mateo County, providing cities an option on cleaner energy and lower rates.
Mayor Julia Mates noted Belmont had been discussing reach codes for years and should develop more stringent options to fight climate change.
“We are among the last of the cities to consider this to move it forward, and I think we have plenty of examples of cities who have done this. I think the time is now,” Mates said.
Community concerns have been raised about electricity grid costs and reliability, issues with heat pump water heaters and overall cost increases, with some councilmembers wary of potential changes. Councilmember Tom McCune was against building construction reach codes, noting they are more expensive to operate than buildings that use both gas and electricity. He cited reliability issues, noting lots of people use electric options but still have gas backups. However, he would support an ordinance that separated residential buildings from commercial buildings.
“I think forcing people into a single fuel environment who don’t want to be in a single fuel environment is less reliable and makes them more vulnerable,” McCune said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman agreed with McCune, noting the issue was about how far and how fast to make changes. He worried about changes going too fast and increased costs for households.
“If we’re going to go down this path, I’m not comfortable with it, but I don’t really want to oppose it because I think it’s the right direction,” Lieberman said.
Councilmember Charles Stone said the city had started working on the issue pre-pandemic and should be making more headway on increased electric vehicle infrastructure and fighting climate change.
“We can’t hide behind the fact that we had a pandemic and change course now. We owe it to the folks that we were going to go down this path to complete it,” Stone said.
In other business, the council also agreed to bring back a resolution declaring Jan. 6 Eugene Goodman Day. Goodman is a U.S. Capitol police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber Jan. 6. to reduce danger to others. The U.S. Army veteran has been honored for his actions and awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Hurt and Stone introduced the item.
“Here on Black History Month, I think naming Jan. 6 after Eugene Goodman with the acts that he did, embodying what it means to be a true American, is something we should do today,” Hurt said.
“This is the right time for us to do something like this, and I think it’s a really good way for us to speak up for the values that are important in Belmont but nationwide,” Stone said.
The council also agreed to add a Belmont historian position for the city through a future resolution. The historian would highlight Belmont’s prehistory and history through events and presentations. It would also develop relevant curriculum, community engagement, access to cultural experiences and stewardship. Mates brought the item forward and emphasized showing history and emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion of all groups.
“Our heritage includes groups that are not commonly the focus of history, including Native Americans who lived here and marginalized groups, not just the more famous William Ralstons,” Mates said.
