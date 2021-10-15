Belmont is inching closer to establishing a requirement for new construction to rely solely on electricity in recognition of environmental and health concerns associated with gas appliances and heaters.
Many other cities on the Peninsula and across the state have already implemented varying versions of such a law, a key part of a broader push for carbon neutrality to fight climate change. The council this week discussed possible variations of a rule for the city, some emphasizing the need to speed up the process while others cautioned against a blanket approach.
“Whatever we’re going to do we need to do it faster,” Mayor Charles Stone said. “I’d want to vote on something before the end of November.”
The rule would target most development types with certain exemptions carved out, requiring new construction, and potentially remodels, to ditch gas appliances like stoves, water heaters and furnaces in favor of electric alternatives. Some degree of electric vehicle charging capabilities would likely also be required. Though a proposal to exempt single-family homes was floated, the council indicated they should be included in the rule.
According to a presentation during the council’s meeting, costs to construct all-electric developments are cheaper, but may see a slight increase in monthly utility costs. A 2,400-square-foot home in the Bay Area would cost $10,580 less to build while the monthly bill would be $7 more on average, according to the presentation, which noted monthly costs could be reduced by installing solar panels.
Potential exemptions could include biotech developments, restaurants, large hotels or other instances in which relying 100% on electricity may not be feasible.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman said he supported creating the rule, but raised several concerns ranging from reliability of Pacific Gas and Electric and fluctuating power rates to negative impacts for residents.
“Even if it’s right, it is not easy to tell somebody ‘for the greater good, you have to suffer a little bit because we have to be prepared for a new world order,’” Lieberman said.
Lieberman, for instance, said he did not want to outlaw backyard barbecue grills or “warm water in pools” that could rely on gas heaters.
“There’s a significant segment of our community that is philosophically committed to this, believes come hell or high water you should do this,” Lieberman said. “And they don’t really care about the implications for the folks who have an issue.”
Farhad Farahmand, a project manager with consulting company TRC, pointed out that reliability issues surrounding the delivery of electricity are often the result of extreme weather conditions, which will only worsen if greenhouse gasses are not limited.
He also noted that tankless water heaters, the predominantly installed type of gas water heater in new construction, are not capable of providing hot water during power outages, while electric water heaters still utilize tanks and can continue to supply hot water for multiple hours. Gas stoves are the only appliances that would have an advantage during an outage, he said.
He characterized the overall reluctance to switch as the product of a bygone era that prioritized the use of gas in homes to avoid overloading the power-supply grid during peak hours — though he noted the majority of new construction today is all-electric.
“We’ve built all this infrastructure, we’ve built these supply chains since the late ’90s-early 2000s. And people like cooking on gas and they’ve got used to it.”
Even with “aggressive” pursuit of electrification by the state, peak use would increase by just 15% over the next 10 years, he said, giving power providers enough time to make necessary infrastructure improvements,
Twelve cities in the county have already adopted various rules requiring electrification in new construction.
“I’m a little disappointed in the lack of progress in Belmont,” said Diane Bailey, a Belmont resident and the executive director of environmental advocacy nonprofit Menlo Spark. “I’m watching other dozens of cities move forward with reach codes, and I’m watching the climate crisis, the urgency ramp up and hundreds of scientists comment that we have a narrow window to act.”
Mayor Stone said that with the city’s limited staff, it should not be criticized for moving slowly, and that while the city should adopt its own rule, he would prefer such a policy to come from the state.
“It shouldn’t be up to a city of 28,000 people to impose these kinds of rules, it’s going a little bit beyond what I think the local government is set up to do,” he said.
City staff will likely present the council with multiple variations of the rule in coming months for a decision on which to adopt.
“It’s not going to be what all the advocates want, I can already tell that by the council comments, but something is better than nothing,” Stone said.
