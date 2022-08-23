Naturalist-led tours at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve for groups of 15 or more are conducted in partnership with the Friends of Fitzgerald Marine Reserve and require a reservation, for which applications are being collected through Sept. 15.
The San Mateo County Parks Department reservation application process for the upcoming 2022-23 tour season makes it easier for groups to schedule visits and enhances access to outdoor educational opportunities for schools where at least 40% of children are from low-income households, which will be given priority. No fees will be charged for reservations or tours.
Reservation applications can be submitted now through Sep. 15 for groups 15 and larger at smcgov.org/parks/fitzgerald-marine-reserve-reservations Applications are only accepted for groups with students/participants in third grade and up. There is a limit of 100 students/participants per single tour date.
The department’s reservation team will review all submitted applications and contact groups to confirm reservation dates at least four weeks after Sept. 15. If tour dates remain open following this process, groups will be notified and allowed to make reservations by calling (650) 363-4021. These reservations must be made by the first of the month that precedes the month of the desired reservation date.
