South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales held a press conference Wednesday to tout the progress of the city’s guaranteed income program — a pilot initiative paying 160 residents $500 monthly for a year with no strings attached.
“South San Francisco is not afraid to lead, today we are leading by example,” Nagales said during the event. “Effective today, 160 residents have received at least one full payment of $500.”
While several other cities around the country have launched similar programs, South San Francisco’s effort is the first of its kind in the county.
A participant in the program, South San Francisco resident Janet Juarez, said via a translator that her family had experienced exceptional hardship during the pandemic, and the financial support will help her pay for basic needs. She said also she was grateful the program was available to and accessible to Latino families.
Recipients were selected earlier this year via a tiered lottery system, with priority given to foster youth transitioning out of care, single heads of households and those in the city’s lowest income neighborhoods.
Guaranteed income programs pay residents unconditionally, without work requirements or other restrictions often associated with welfare systems.
The city will monitor recipients spending trends and the program’s overall effectiveness in reducing poverty during the yearlong trail. Nagales said depending on results, he hopes to acquire additional funding for expansion.
“The goals of this program are twofold, one to provide an immediate direct financial relief to our most vulnerable residents, two to learn from this pilot program whether guaranteed income is a sustainable and effective program in reducing poverty,” Nagales said.
Funding is coming from $1 million in federal pandemic relief funds, $100,000 from the county and another $100,000 from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
Along with cash, income recipients are offered financial counseling and other resources administered by YMCA Community Resource Center, a resource hub for the county that is managing the pilot.
The program was made available to undocumented people and those formerly incarcerated.
“We’ve struggled as a society for years to deal with poverty, and we don’t have enough success to show for it,” San Mateo County Supervisor David Pine said. “I commend Mayor Mark Nagales and the city of South San Francisco for their willingness to do this now.”
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.