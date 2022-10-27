Plans for a 479-unit rental development in Redwood City have been formally submitted, the last of eight projects considered during the city’s Gatekeeper Process to be filed with the Planning Department.
Raintree Partners, the project applicant, is seeking to build two six-story buildings on a 5.3 acre site at 1205 Veterans Blvd. with 70 listed at below market rate. Units would range from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
Of the BMR units, 48 would be at very low affordability — 50% of the area median income or about $93,200 for a household size of four. Another 22 units would be listed at moderate affordability meaning 120% area median income or $199,200 for a household of four.
The site would also host a 5,300-square-foot day care, 5,600-square-foot retail space and hundreds of parking spaces with 28 open to the public. Amenities for residents would include a pool, fitness center, courtyards and roof decks.
The project is one of six initial projects initiated during the city’s Gatekeeper Process, a review process meant to gauge council support for nine projects being proposed in downtown. Two additional projects were later initiated and plans for all eight have now been submitted to the Planning Department for staff review.
