Elmer Martínez Saballos, a Redwood City planning commissioner, will be the new representative of District 4, a socioeconomically diverse part of the city most recently represented by Michael Smith.
Martínez Saballos was appointed to fill the open seat during a City Council meeting Monday night, taking over the role from Smith who stepped down to care for an ailing family member on the East Coast. He was up against John Frank Marini, a marketing director, and retiree Eugenia Joyce Porter.
Before coming to the council, Martínez Saballos served on the Planning Commission, a role he was appointed to last September. His term on the commission would have expired on June 30, 2024. Now on the council, Martínez Saballos will be up for reelection in the same year as he finished out the rest of Smith’s.
Outside of city service, Martínez Saballos works as a senior policy associate with ReadyNation California, an organization of business leaders focused on strengthening business by uplifting children and youth.
