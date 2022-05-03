A fire involving some electric lines at KIPP Excelencia Community Prep in Redwood City Monday morning left nearly 200 customers without power but school was back in session soon after.
Crews from the Redwood City Fire Department extinguished the fire Monday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, fire crews arrived at the public charter school, located at 2950 Fair Oaks Ave. and found electrical wires down and a power pole on fire.
Redwood City Fire Chief Ray Iverson said that the school had to be evacuated at the time due to smoke.
Crews extinguished the fire and people were cleared to go back into the school. The fire damaged electrical power poles and lines.
According to a PG&E outage map, about 191 customers were affected by a power outage in the area surrounding the school.
Another fire took place Monday at 8:54 a.m., where fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire located at 1417 Middlefield Road. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story Victorian-style residential home. The fire was quickly extinguished, limiting damage to the first floor and basement. The cause of the fire was ruled to be improper use of the fireplace. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries or known displacements, according to the city.
