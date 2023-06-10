After months of gradually warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, NOAA officially issued an El Nino advisory Thursday and stated that this one might be different than the others. This El Nino started earlier than usual, which puts 2023 in the running for warmest year on record. Though the Atlantic hurricane season is typically quieter during these events, unusually warm waters in this region could challenge El Nino's dampening influence. Certain portions of the world are set to benefit from wetter than usual conditions, including the drought-stricken regions in South America and northeast Africa.