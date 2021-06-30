A transient accused of starting a small fire on an access trail near Mavericks Beach pleaded no contest to misdemeanor arson charges Tuesday, the San Mateo County DA’s Office said.
John Ivazes allegedly set fire to a peace sign created with rope Oct. 27, and several witnesses reported seeing him light the rope, the DA’s Office said.
Ivazes told deputies he was trying to take down the peace sign as ordered by setting fire to the rope, but the field caught fire accidentally. No homes or buildings were threatened, and no one was injured in the 2-acre fire. Ivazes accepted a year’s probation and will now have an Aug. 10 court date for restitution. Condition of probation included stipulations he could not have incendiary devices, the DA’s Office said.
(0) comments
