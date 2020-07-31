A Walgreens in Millbrae was the scene of a brazen robbery in which two men jumped over the pharmacy counter and forced the pharmacist to open a locked safe with various controlled substances and the jewelry she was wearing Wednesday evening, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 7:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the drug store at 45 S. El Camino Real on the report of a theft of nonprescription medication. They learned of the larger crime upon their arrival. The two had fled with a large amount of controlled substances, $120 and the nonprescription medicine they stole from the store as they fled. No weapons were seen during the crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects are described as Black, with one 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds, slender and wearing black sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask and red gloves and the other 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, wearing ripped blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and white and gold gloves, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
