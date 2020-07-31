Crime logo 2

A Walgreens in Millbrae was the scene of a brazen robbery in which two men jumped over the pharmacy counter and forced the pharmacist to open a locked safe with various controlled substances and the jewelry she was wearing Wednesday evening, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the drug store at 45 S. El Camino Real on the report of a theft of nonprescription medication. They learned of the larger crime upon their arrival. The two had fled with a large amount of controlled substances, $120 and the nonprescription medicine they stole from the store as they fled. No weapons were seen during the crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are described as Black, with one 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds, slender and wearing black sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask and red gloves and the other 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, wearing ripped blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and white and gold gloves, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription