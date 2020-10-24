San Mateo police, in conjuction with the DEA, will collecting pills and patches for disposal at the department headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Headquarters is 200 Franklin Parkway. No liquids or needles can be accepted. Service is free with no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicine languishes in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings, and overdoses. In addition, old methods for disposing unused medicine like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential health and safety hazards, according to San Mateo police.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the DEA Take Back Day, visit dea.gov, the DEA’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription