San Mateo police, in conjuction with the DEA, will collecting pills and patches for disposal at the department headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Headquarters is 200 Franklin Parkway. No liquids or needles can be accepted. Service is free with no questions asked.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicine languishes in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings, and overdoses. In addition, old methods for disposing unused medicine like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential health and safety hazards, according to San Mateo police.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the DEA Take Back Day, visit dea.gov, the DEA’s website.
