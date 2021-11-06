A driver accused of hitting a 68-year-old bicyclist in San Mateo that put the bicyclist in a coma has pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and now faces up to three years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Cesar Barillas-Aguilar, 28, of San Mateo, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima south on North Humboldt Street on New Year’s Day 2021 when he allegedly ran through a stop sign and struck a bicyclist at Tilton Avenue. The man flew into Aguilar’s windshield and rolled off onto the ground. Aguilar did not stop but immediately fled the area, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Police found Aguilar the next day and arrested him. The bicyclist was on his daily ride to the Bay Trail from his San Mateo home when he was hit. He is currently in a coma after suffering a broken collar bone, severe head trauma and multiple broken ribs.
Aguilar’s next court appearance is Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.