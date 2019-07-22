A hearing for a man who allegedly killed two men last month along Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County was postponed Wednesday to determine whether he's competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.
Malik Dosouqi, 26, of Pacifica is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of use of a deadly weapon, two counts of infliction of great bodily injury and two counts of special circumstances.
Prosecutors allege that on June 17 Dosouqi lured cab driver Abdulmalek Nasher to Skyline Boulevard and then stabbed him to death. The next day, he called for a tow truck to come to the same area and then fatally stabbed the driver John Pekipaki.
According to prosecutors, Dosouqi motioned to fire his attorney, George Borges, and represent himself. The court reviewed the medical and psychiatric records for the defendant and noted that he allegedly would laugh inexplicably during court proceedings and interjected that he would soon be getting out of custody.
Judge Robert Foiles on Wednesday was doubtful of Dosouqi's competency to stand trial. Criminal proceedings were suspended and the court immediately appointed two doctors to examine Dosouqi.
Doctors will deliver reports to Foiles in court on Aug. 30, where further competency proceedings will be set, prosecutors said.
San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Friday that deputies are still investigating the homicides and are asking anyone who knows Dosouqi or may have had contact with him recently to call 599-1536.
Dosouqi remains in custody on no bail status, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.