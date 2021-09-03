Plans to open a Topgolf facility in Burlingame are moving forward despite some delays with officials hoping to see the sports facility open within the next 2 1/2 years.
The 71,000-square-foot facility, planned to replace the existing Burlingame Golf Center at 250 Anza Blvd., will include three stories of hitting bays from which players can drive golf balls at targets on the range below while enjoying a sports bar-like atmosphere.
Though the facility was originally slated to open this year, it now appears the opening will take place some time in 2023 or 2024. Lease negotiations are continuing and an environmental impact report has been completed, Councilmember Donna Colson said.
Topgolf is a chain entertainment company based in Texas with 70 locations worldwide. The company recently merged with Callaway Golf Company.
“I think they were a little distracted working through some of that, but we’re excited to get the project going and moving forward,” Colson said.
The Burlingame City Council held a closed session meeting on the proposed plan Tuesday.
“Definitely with all the adverse COVID-19 impacts on our budget, we would be excited to get that revenue coming into the general fund,” Colson said.
The 13-acre site will feature 102 hitting bays that can accommodate as many as six players at a time. Maximum planned occupancy will be 1,300 people, including 125 employees. It’s expected that nearly 500 people, including part-time employees, will work at the center.
Beyond its main sporting attraction, the center will offer food and drink at its restaurants and bars and a banquet room available for rent.
Operating hours are expected to be from 9 a.m. to midnight during the week and until 2 a.m. on weekends.
