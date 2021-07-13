A structure fire Sunday in Daly City displaced 13 people from a two-story home on the 900 block of Hanover Street in the city's Crocker neighborhood.
Six fire companies responded to the 12:49 p.m. report to find heavy smoke coming from the garage, according to a news release issued Monday by the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flame and conduct a search and rescue operation to account for all the residents and any pets. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the 13 people displaced by the fire, for which the cause is under investigation.
