Police on April 10 issued the first citation for a violation of the stay-at-home order in San Mateo County and the infraction is related to a recent San Mateo homicide case, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
That day, roughly 10 people were gathered in the area of Rogell Avenue and North Kingston Street in San Mateo’s North Shoreview neighborhood to mourn the death of Gilberto Gonzalez, who was allegedly murdered over a gang dispute at that location on March 27, Wagstaffe said.
Police were called to the gathering, informed the group about social distancing rules and asked them to disperse. All but two of them left, and after multiple warnings, the noncompliant pair — an adult and a juvenile — were issued citations, Wagstaffe said. Prosecutors received the case Thursday and have not yet decided if they’ll officially file it, he added. If the case is filed, a court date is scheduled for June 11.
Gonzalez, 22, was a member of the Sureño gang and was allegedly murdered by Norteño gang member Nathan Rodriguez. Nathan Rodriguez’s wife, Karla Rodriguez, has been charged with being an accessory to the crime.
Wagstaffe said the shooting stemmed from an incident the day before in which Gonzalez keyed Nathan Rodriguez’s car, which was parked in the garage of his apartment complex, located just a couple of blocks from where the shooting occurred.
Nathan Rodriguez was shown surveillance footage of the vandalism by the building’s property manager and then indicated to the property manager that he knew who was responsible, Wagstaffe said. The next day at around 10 p.m., Nathan Rodriguez confronted Gonzalez and two other Sureño gang members, who were hanging out together on the aforementioned area in the North Shoreview neighborhood.
During the confrontation, Nathan Rodriguez shot Gonzalez in the face, shot one of the other gang members in the leg and also shot at the third one, but missed.
Gonzalez died several days later at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Nathan and Karla Rodriguez Thursday plead not guilty. Nathan Rodriguez remains in custody while Karla Rodriguez was released on no bail based on new state guidelines.
Karla Rodriguez attempted to cover up the homicide by tossing her husband’s clothing into a dumpster not long after it occurred, Wagstaffe said, adding that she was recorded doing so by a security camera.
The case is set for a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. May 22.
