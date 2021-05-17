An employee with the College of San Mateo is suspected of engaging in sexual acts with two minors last year, San Jose police said Monday.

Richard Rojo, director of marketing and community relations at the college, turned himself in at the San Jose Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for him, police said.

Rojo, 52, of Stockton, is suspected of engaging in sexual activity with two girls he met via social media in November 2020. The victims were 14 and 15 at the time, police said.

Rojo immediately posted bail after turning himself in and is due back in court on June 15.

Police said they are currently looking for any additional victims who may have had contact with Rojo.

Those with additional information can call SJPD's sexual assault investigations unit it (408) 277-4102. Individual tips can be left at (408) 947-7867.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription