A single engine plane crashed at the San Carlos Airport Tuesday morning shortly after takeoff, with the small plane damaged and two minor injuries to the occupants, the Redwood City Fire Department said.
The two occupants got themselves out of the plane and took themselves to the hospital, with no other injuries reported, according to the fire department. A spokesperson for the airport said the plane took off at 11:45 a.m. northbound and got 200 feet in the air before it ran into engine problems and returned to the airport, located at 620 Airport Way. The plane touched down and went through a fence near the airport boundary. No other airplanes were hit, with only the plane and fence damaged. The airport remains open, with all taxiways still being used. The National Transportation Safety Board is heading to the scene and will investigate the cause.
