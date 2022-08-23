The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza, president at College of San Mateo, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. This program, made possible with support from JPMorgan Chase, supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
This class of fellows represent the diversity of our nation’s community colleges, collectively serving over 250,000 students at colleges across the nation, in urban, suburban and rural areas. The incoming class of New Presidents Fellows is 46% female and 65% are people of color. Located in 19 states, their institutions too are diverse, from a tribal college with fewer than 300 students to an urban college that educates more than 35,000 each year.
