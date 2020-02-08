Class notes logo

Kacey Roche, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the president’s list at Clemson University. Hannah Kates and John Pinion, of San Mateo, were named to the dean’s list at the school. 

***

Rachael Fiore, of San Carlos, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware. 

***

Angelina Mah, of Redwood City, and Cairlin Yuen, of Redwood City, were named to the provost’s list at Hofstra University. Nina Balestieri, of Emerald Hills, and Lucas Becher, of San Carlos, were named to the dean’s list at the school. 

***

Evan Johannet, of San Mateo, was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College. 

***

Colin Yan, of Foster City, graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractics. Michael Fontana, of Redwood City, Matthew Hoang, of San Mateo, Justin Lew, of South San Franciso, and Kelly Schweitzer, of Hillsborough, were named to the dean’s list at the school. 

***

Anna Benson, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the dean’s list at the College of Charleston. 

Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.

