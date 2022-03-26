Two Redwood Seniors, a 100-year-old volunteer and a large business are among the honorees of this year’s The Sequoia Awards.
Kenzy Mashraki from Woodside High School and Daniel Torres Aguilar from Everest Public High School will both receive $30,000 scholarships after being named winners of the Outstanding Student Award for their hours dedicated to public service. Mashraki has been honored for creating the Trash Patrol, a group responsible for removing hundreds of pounds of waste from public areas. Torres Aguilar has volunteered with a number of activities including the Sheriff's Office search and rescue program and school programs focused on student engagement, fundraising and event organization.
This year’s Outstanding Individual of the Year award was granted to Gloria Kennett who is being honored for her decades of volunteer service at the age of 100. Kennett started volunteering in 1951 with the Peninsula Volunteers and helped establish the Sequoia Hospital Foundation in 1982. She chaired the foundation board between 2012 and 2014 and also chaired the New Sequoia Hospital Campaign which raised $20 million for the construction of a patient pavilion.
Costco Wholesale was also honored as the Outstanding Business of the Year for its decades of support providing food to community members through donations to local nonprofits like St. Anthony Padua’s community food program and during holiday celebrations.
An additional 19 scholarships ranging between $7,500 and $10,000 have been granted to Redwood City students in partnership with a number of local sponsors.
Seven Woodside High School Students were selected including Xitali Curincita with support from Merrill Lynch, Bank of America and the San Mateo County Credit Union; Kaitlyn Delfs with support from Stanford Univerity and Richard and Judith Imperiale in honor of Jill Imperiale; Richardo Hernandez with support from the Franceschini Family and Graystar; Claire Manuel with support from the Crittenden Family and DPR Construction; Hillary Rodriguez-Marquez with support from Meta; Erika Rohlfes with support from the Danford Fisher Hanning Foundation and Lori and Dennis McBride in honor of Billee Werby; and Jessalyn Yepez with support from Dignity Health Sequoia Hospital and the Alice W. Coghlan R.N. Scholarship by Liza and Frank Bizzarro and Diane and Steven Howard.
From Carlmont High School, seven students have been selected including Mira Bhatt with support from the Redwood City Police Officers’ Association and Windy Hill Property Ventures; Andrew Ghazouli with support from Oracle USA; Maya Kornyeyeva with support from BFK Engineers and Dostart Development; Kaylene Lin with support from Welch-Everett Family Trust; Chloe Litton with support from Lyngso Garden Materials and Recology San Mateo County; Seona Sherman with support from Black Mountain Properties; and Ryan Yang with support from Kaiser Permanente and the Danford Fisher Hannig Foundation.
Three Sequoia High School Students received scholarships including Rianna Grant with support from Juva Life and Hannig Law Firm; Giselle Ibarra with support from Nintendo of America; and Joanna Sierra Contreras with support from the Sobrato Organization and the Danford Fisher Hannig Foundation.
Melissa Paz-Flores from St. Francis High School received a scholarship with support from the Redwood City Firefighters Association and the Sares Regis Group. Summit Prep High School’s Shira Futornick will also receive a scholarship with support from the Heritage Bank of Commerce and Stanford Health Care.
Two San Carlos School District fifth graders earned first place honors in the county’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics fair including Avi Davidovits from Mariposa Elementary School for their project “How Long Does it Take Computers to Think,” and Arroyo Elementary School’s Raquel Gould and Abi Sullivan for their project “Effect of Light Colors on Plant Growth.” Gibson Williams, Carter Moore and Ben Eisenberg from Arroyo also earned a second-place honor for their project “Hey Batter Batter.”
