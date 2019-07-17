An 18-year-old Oceana High School student accused of threatening to shoot 12 students on social media in May could face a lighter sentence after a judge granted a motion to reduce the 12 charges of felony attempted criminal threats she was facing to misdemeanors Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In a May 17 post to Snapchat, Jessica Joy Turla, of Daly City, allegedly said she bought a gun and intended to shoot 12 victims, which she listed by first name along with the Pacifica high school she attended. No gun was ever recovered at her home, according to prosecutors.
At Turla’s preliminary hearing Tuesday, Judge Joseph Scott allegedly found the evidence sufficient to hold her to answer to the charges and granted her defense attorney’s motion to reduce all of her charges to misdemeanors. He allegedly said that because of her young age, lack of criminal record, good family and mental health history, misdemeanor charges would be more appropriate, according to prosecutors.
Scott also granted Turla’s defense attorney’s motion to reduce bail from $600,000 to $100,000, and as of mid-day Tuesday, Turla remained in custody, according to prosecutors.
Turla’s defense attorney Scott Sherman described the change in the charges his client is facing as a positive step forward. He said Turla has a history of depression and the message she sent that day was an attempt to blow off steam and express feelings of isolation.
Sherman expressed hope San Mateo County’s criminal justice system will one day embrace mental health programs aimed at keeping people who are suffering from mental health issues out of the criminal justice system.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe expressed disappointment with the judge’s decision, noting prosecutors take school threats very seriously and he was concerned it could send a bad message to high school students.
Turla’s trial was set for Aug. 5, and she is next expected to appear in court July 25 for pretrial conference, according to prosecutors.
