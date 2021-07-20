A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly carjacking someone at 1405 Marshall St. in Redwood City at just about midnight July 17, according to police.
A driver parked with a passenger in front of the apartment building and the driver went in. A man, later identified as Gerardo Santana, allegedly approached with a gun, forced the passenger out and drove off south on Marshall Street toward Chestnut Street, according to Redwood City police.
At 2:46 a.m., Menlo Park police located the stolen vehicle behind 3698 Haven St. and the driver fled when they attempted to contact him. Officers searched a nearby homeless camp and located Santana hiding under a trailer. He was arrested after the victim identified him.
He was arrested for carjacking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
