Caltrain is proposing a variety of fare increases that will be discussed at the transit agency’s August meeting and voted on in September.
“The increases are necessary to meet the growing and changing needs of Caltrain, which does not currently have a dedicated source of revenue,” said Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman.
Proposed changes include regular incremental fare increases every two years, with a 50 cent increase to the base fare scheduled for July 2020, a 25 cent increase to the zone fare scheduled for July 2022 and a 50 cent increase to the base fare scheduled for July 2024, according to the release. The base fare increases would only be set in place through 2024, Lieberman confirmed.
The other potential changes for the board to consider include a 20% price increase for the Go Pass on Jan. 1, 2020, followed by a 5% increase every two years on Jan. 1 until 2024, according to a press release.
The Go Pass program allows companies, educational institutions and housing complexes to purchase annual unlimited-ride passes for all eligible employees, residents or students. It currently costs either $285 per eligible user or $23,940 — whichever is greater.
Clipper discounts for one-way fares and monthly passes could also be removed or reduced in January 2020.
The Clipper Card discount is currently 55 cents off the base fare — one-way tickets cost $3.75 for one zone and the price goes down to $3.20 for those paying with a Clipper Card. The Clipper Card discount for monthly passes is $16.50.
Caltrain is also set to participate in a means-based fare pilot program that will begin in early 2020 and is managed by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. For the program, eligible participants would be offered a 20% discount on single-ride adult Clipper Card fares.
